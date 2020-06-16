Big West phase-in plan promised by July 20 for fall sports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Big West Conference, where most of the University of Hawaii’s athletic teams compete, said it expects to announce by July 20 its plans for “phased-in” fall sports competition.

“We do not need to make that decision today, this week, or even this month,” the Big West Board of Directors said in a statement Monday. “Instead, we have time for our health experts to continue the work that will both inform and empower us to make a better evidence-based decision when the game clock of our fall season truly is nearing zero.”

Fifteen of UH’s 21 teams compete in the Big West, including women’s volleyball, soccer and cross country in the fall season.

Barring additional COVID-19 impact, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball season is expected to open Aug. 28 with a four-team tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center, although UH has yet to release the schedule.

The Big West said its “phased-in approach comes with the pre-condition that such measures may need to be rolled back, paused (or in the best of circumstances accelerated) at any time, and that all current federal, state, local and university COVID-19 prevention practices must be observed.”

It said the conditions included sanitizing all equipment and facilities after each use, respective county guidelines in regards to facility sanitation and personal protective equipment must be followed as well as CDC-recommended physical distancing practices and other health and safety protocols.

When precautionary measures are in place, the Big West Board of Directors said it would support an “individualized, campus-specific phased-in approach” that includes minimum initial campus re-population of key staff, coaches, and administrators, minimum and strategically scheduled re-population of athletes. And, whenever possible and practical, all communications and certain training sessions among athletes, coaches and staff should continue to be virtual.

“These and any other phased-in steps should be carried out with a focus on doing so with the fewest possible people on campus and always consistent with public health guidance. We are hopeful for fall competitions, but we are cautious,” the conference said.