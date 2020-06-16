comscore Big West phase-in plan promised by July 20 for fall sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Big West phase-in plan promised by July 20 for fall sports

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Big West Conference, where most of the University of Hawaii’s athletic teams compete, said it expects to announce by July 20 its plans for “phased-in” fall sports competition. Read more

Television and radio - June 15, 2020

