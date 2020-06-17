Breezy trades to continue for rest of week

Typical tradewind weather will continue for the rest of the week, according to forecasters, while clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

The National Weather Service said high pressure north of the main Hawaiian islands will continue to drive the breezy trades, with high clouds passing overhead through Thursday.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered showers and highs from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Humidity, however, will make it feel more like 89 degrees in the Kapolei area this afternoon when humidity is factored in.

Tonight’s lows are from 69 to 74 degrees. Easterly winds of 15 to 20 mph continue throughout today and tonight.

Surf along south shores at 3 to 5 feet this morning will rise a notch today to 4 to 6 feet in the afternoon before diminishing slowly Thursday and Friday.

A larger south swell is expected to arrive Saturday and linger into Monday.

A tradewind swell will continue to produce small to moderate surf along east facing shores. A pair of small north-northwest swells may bring surf up a notch along north shores starting tonight and continuing into the weekend.

Surf along east and west shores will be 2 to 4 feet through Thursday. Surf along north shores will be 1 to 2 feet today, then rise to 1 to 3 feet Thursday.

Forecasters say passing clouds and showers will continue through the weekend — with some high cirrus clouds that may dim the sunshine from time to time — but no significant rainfall is expected.

A small craft advisory is in place for Maalaea Bay, Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, and Pailolo Channel through 6 p.m. Thursday.