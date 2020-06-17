Honolulu playgrounds, exercise equipment, reopen to public on Friday

City officials announced today that playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment — closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic — will reopen for public use this Friday.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said it was part of a phased reopening of park facilities.

“While we are thrilled to welcome the public to use these park amenities once more, we want to remind everyone that these structures are not regularly sanitized by park staff,” said DPR in a statement. “We recommend anyone using these facilities to sanitize their hands before and after using the equipment. Physical distancing and facial coverings are also strongly recommended.”

On Friday, gyms, yoga, spin and dance studios, and other similar facilities, are also allowed to reopen, along with movie theaters and bars, under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest governor-approved order.