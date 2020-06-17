State House staff member tests positive for coronavirus

State House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a memorandum tonight that a staff member at the House Majority Research Office received a positive COVID-19 test result earlier today. Saiki said based on the circumstances it appears the risk of infection in the House is low and that the House will remain open and still reconvene on Monday.
Saiki said the infected staff member wore a mask at all times during the workday and that the HMSO staff will work from home while the investigation is pending.
