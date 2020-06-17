Woman arrested during Kaimuki traffic stop after moped discovered stolen

A moped rider pulled over for a traffic violation in Kaimuki late Monday night was riding a stolen moped without a key but with a damaged ignition system, police said.
The moped belonged to a 21-year-old woman who had not reported it stolen, police said.
The 23-year-woman who was riding the moped was pulled over for an undisclosed traffic violation at 11:14 p.m. Monday and arrested on suspicion of riding a stolen vehicle at 11:50 p.m.
