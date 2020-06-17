comscore Ferd Lewis: DeForest Buckner ready to ride with Indianapolis Colts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: DeForest Buckner ready to ride with Indianapolis Colts

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS DeForest Buckner, right, sacked Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes during the second half of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Buckner, a Punahou graduate, was traded to Indianapolis in March.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    DeForest Buckner, right, sacked Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes during the second half of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Buckner, a Punahou graduate, was traded to Indianapolis in March.

The bulk of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s new Indianapolis Colts teammates have only glimpsed him these last couple of months from their computer screens during Zoom sessions. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - June 17, 2020

Scroll Up