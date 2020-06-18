Firefighters control overnight fire at trucking business in Kalaeloa

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early-morning fire at a trucking business in Kalaeloa.

The fire broke out at Kanai Trucking LLC on Monterey Street at about 3 a.m. Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to structures made of corrugated metal on the property. The blaze also damaged a large truck owned by neighboring business.

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Company representatives of Kanai Trucking could not be reached for comment.