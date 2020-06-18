Maui firefighters extinguish shoreline brush fire on Lanai

The Maui Fire Department responded to a brush fire along a shoreline area knowns as “Shipwreck” on Lanai this morning.
Maui firefighters received an alarm at 6:22 a.m., and upon arriving, found about 900 square feet of brush smoldering in the area.
The rough terrain made access difficult, according to MPD, but crews were able to extinguish the fire using a 4-wheel-drive firefighting vehicle. The fire was extinguished at 8:21 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. No injuries were reported.
