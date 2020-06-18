Police arrest 2 men suspected in Kalihi game room shooting

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a game room in Kalihi.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found spent bullet casings and blood at the scene but no victim or suspects.

Police said the victim who sustained three gunshot wounds to his upper torso was later found at The Queen’s Medical Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

Police arrested one of the male suspects, 27, Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Details on the arrest of the second suspect were not immediately available.