Editorial: Utility must get more efficient | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Utility must get more efficient

  Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

The state Public Utilities Commission ordered up a management audit of the state’s largest electric company, in the wake of its rate-hike proposal, long before anyone had heard of COVID-19. Read more

Letters: Hawaii doesn’t need $1.9 billion radar; Public services need more federal stimulus; Open Street invites spread of virus

