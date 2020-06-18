Grant opens with 66 in Korn Ferry event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moanalua graduate Brent Grant shot a 6-under-par 66 in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s King and Bear Classic on Wednesday in St. Augustine, Fla.

Grant, a past Manoa Cup and Mid-Pacific Open champion, carded a 31 on the back nine at World Golf Village and enters today’s round among 15 players tied for 10th place, three shots behind co-leaders Brett Coletta and Vince India.

John Oda, a Moanalua and UNLV alum, opened with a 1-under 71 and is tied for 99th in the 155-player field. Maui’s Alex Chiarella shot even par.

Past Sony Open in Hawaii champions Johnson Wagner (5 under) and Fabian Gomez (1 over) are also entered in the Korn Ferry Tour’s second event since resuming its schedule.