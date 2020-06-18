comscore Grant opens with 66 in Korn Ferry event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Grant opens with 66 in Korn Ferry event

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Moanalua graduate Brent Grant shot a 6-under-par 66 in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s King and Bear Classic on Wednesday in St. Augustine, Fla. Read more

