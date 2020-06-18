comscore Television and radio - June 18, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 18, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:25 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
José Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA Tour
RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RBC Heritage, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION
Alaves vs. Real Sociedad 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Real Madrid vs. Valencia 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Doosan Bears at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER
Norwich City vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NCBSN 19/210 86
Tottenham vs. Manchester United FC 9:10 a.m. NCBSN 19/210 86
RUGBY
Chiefs vs. Blues 9 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

