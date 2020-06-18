Television and radio – June 18, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at LG Twins
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|José Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF: PGA Tour
|RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RBC Heritage, Round 1
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION
|Alaves vs. Real Sociedad
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Real Madrid vs. Valencia
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at LG Twins
|12 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Doosan Bears at LG Twins
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER
|Norwich City vs. Southampton
|6:55 a.m.
|NCBSN
|19/210
|86
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United FC
|9:10 a.m.
|NCBSN
|19/210
|86
|RUGBY
|Chiefs vs. Blues
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.