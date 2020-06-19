comscore Police arrest man, 26, for downtown Honolulu liquor store robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest man, 26, for downtown Honolulu liquor store robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007

Honolulu police have launched a robbery investigation against a 26-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old employee at a liquor store in downtown Honolulu on Thursday.

Police said the suspect assaulted the employee during the course of a theft at the store on North King Street at about 11 a.m.

Officers later located the perpetrator on Nuuanu Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

