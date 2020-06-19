Police arrest man, 27, in Nanakuli assault investigation

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with an assault investigation in Nanakuli.
Police said the suspect assaulted a 48-year-old man at Nanakuli Beach at about 6:50 p.m. Monday. The victim lost consciousness and sustained a head injury.
The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
Police said the assailant fled the scene but was later identified and arrested in Maili on Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault.
