Alphonso Braggs, president of the NAACP in Hawaii, takes the lead on social justice advocacy in the islands. Read more

What are your thoughts on the weeks of protests in many U.S. cities and recent calls for police policy overhauls in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25?

The movement of the masses represents a call to action on the part of the policy makers. It validates the need for a comprehensive review of local and federal law enforcement practices. It compels us to look at training curriculums, union rules and transparency in data collection/analysis.

Zooming in on Hawaii, what are your thoughts on marches here, and calls for changes?

The people in Hawaii are demonstrating solidarity for a much-needed national change in racism and discrimination in America, especially police reform. The fact that so many people of diverse backgrounds came together on such a common purpose speaks volumes. Hawaii is the perfect place to show that different races can live in harmony and work together to keep our community safe.

Recently, the Hawaii NAACP held a virtual town hall to discuss next steps to take. What are your takeaways from that event? Are “next steps” now in the works for Hawaii?

The “After the March” Town Hall was the beginning of a substantive and collaborative dialogue on the way forward. It laid the pathway for critical milestones and key participants. Some of the concerns raised are already being addressed by the Honolulu Police Department chief. Policy makers are also considering other concerns mentioned. We plan to have ongoing meetings and reviews with HPD, policy makers and the Judiciary to ensure that we arrive at the best outcome for the community. The biggest takeaway is that we have commitment from all interested parties.

As president of the Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP, which oversees operations in Japan, South Korea and Guam as well as Hawaii, what are your top short-term goals for the nonprofit? Long-term goals?

Short term, continue to serve as a relevant and effective advocate for social justice. Work with our strategic partners to enhance literacy, especially financial literacy. Improve opportunities for minority youth to achieve their academic goals. Additionally, to play a key role in developing the next generation of global leaders.

Long term, we would love to see Hawaii have a permanent establishment that houses the monumental contributions of African Americans affiliated with Hawaii. In the interim, we will continue to promote cultural awareness through our ongoing programs and events such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month and Juneteenth.

What do you enjoy most or find most rewarding in your NAACP work?

The work we do is time-consuming and takes a toll on you, mentally and physically. However, there are times when you see the rewards of your labors and you are refreshed to continue the fight. It may be a job restored, a policy changed, or an opportunity re-offered. While we are excited to witness outstanding awards and significant accomplishments for African Americans and other minorities, it is the small victories that truly affirm we work for those least represented.

Bonus question

Is there anything planned for Juneteenth this year (June 19)?

Juneteenth will be different this year as we will host a virtual Juneteenth Family Affair. Our theme is “Celebrate, Commemorate, and Educate.” Juneteenth is a time to celebrate the Afro American freedom experience. As free and empowered citizens, we commemorate those who fought to secure our most precious inalienable rights, especially the right to vote. Unless we educate our community on the power of these rights, we are surely destined to lose them. Let’s celebrate our rich legacy, commemorate our monumental victories, and educate the community on how to preserve our freedoms.

—

THE BIO FILE

>> Born and raised: Wilmington, N.C.

>> Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management; master’s in business administration.

>> Professional history: 26 years in the Navy, serving on nuclear submarines in the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans. Also, military secretary on personal staff of the Navy secretary; and administrative assistant to deputy chief of staff, U.S. Pacific Submarine Force. Following retirement, worked as operations director for Angel Network Charities, Inc., and in federal government at the Treasury and Defense departments.

>> Other community roles: Serving on board of directors for the NAACP and the Honolulu chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League; on U.S. Commission on Civil Rights State Advisory Committee. Also: member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Prince Hall Masonry and Shrinedom.