Access to child care critical for recovery

Calls for reopening have neglected the underpinnings of critical infrastructure for full employment: the availability and affordability of education, and care of our keiki.

Child care already was in short supply pre-pandemic, and now summer programs, schools and day-care centers are suggesting reductions to half the numbers of children. Many consider solving social distancing by planning every-other-day groupings. Even if parents could piece together care, will the care programs, already on razor-thin margins and miserly pay scales, be able to stay open without doubling the cost?

Where is the groundswell of support for innovative essential economic support systems to make reopening possible? Human capital is our most valuable asset. Our community urgently needs creative options.

An idea: Hire child-care workers with pooled support like a “conservation corps,” creating an “army” to supplement current programs and create new programs.

Value this work as a foundation of our economy and our society. Act now!

Barb Morgan

Manoa

Confederate leaders don’t deserve glory

Among the issues brought to light by the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing protests are the possible renaming of military bases named for Confederate generals, and banning the displaying of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events.

It strikes me as rather odd that the losing side in the Civil War has had such outsized and lasting power in glorifying its cause. While the Civil War and its aftermath are not an exact analogy for World War II, the current situation would be akin to Allied countries naming military bases after and erecting monuments to Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo. Throw in the flying of the Rising Sun flag and display of swastikas (wait, that actually does happen at white supremacist rallies, doesn’t it?) and you might see what I mean.

Perhaps it is time for the victors to rewrite/re-right history.

Paul Campbell

Waipahu

Civil War statues are part of nation’s history

Instead of tearing down statues that offend us or we disagree with, I would rather my biracial daughter proudly stand in front of a statue of a man who would have fought against her access to opportunity, her accomplishments, and her equal status in society. If we erase our history, how can we chart our incredible progress?

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

Economy must shift away from tourism

It is time to break away from our traditional talk about action with new ideas. We have an unprecedented opportunity now to make major shifts to better secure our residents’ livelihoods. Gov. David Ige needs to act.

There has been a lot of lip service given to the need to diversify our economy, but we always go back to tourism. Recent comments from the governor and those in the visitor industry reflect the status quo instead of ways to diversify our economy and give residents opportunities for careers not totally dependent on tourism.

Politicians and leaders from multiple businesses across the state must look at ways to diversify and implement viable options. The pandemic has shown that our dependence on tourism is devastating. We need to look at local industries that have been able to continue and put more focus on them.

Helen Gibson Ahn

Hawaii Kai

Owners should stop excessive dog barking

I am writing this as I witnessed our kupuna being harassed by a neighbor’s dogs in the Hawaii Kai area.

Dogs are our “best friends,” but only up to a point. What happens when your neighbor’s dog keeps barking incessantly, for no reason at all? While the city’s ordinance stipulates that dogs should not bark for more than 10 minutes at any one time and no more than 30 minutes on and off per day, it is often difficult to implement these rules.

Perhaps a long-term solution will be to allow only “non-barking” dog breeds in urban areas. That will also minimize the constant bickering between dog owners and harassed neighbors — especially elders — whose periods of rest or reading/writing is often “kidnapped” by such dogs.

Ananda Mishra

Makiki

Kamehameha Day worth remembering

What happened to Kamehameha Day? There was nothing in the newspaper on that day. He was such a great leader. Let us not forget. Hawaiian lives matter!

Charles Naumu

Kaneohe

New Air Force leader’s career an inspiration

I enjoyed reading the informative and touching article by William Cole (“Air Force names first African American to lead military branch,” Star-Advertiser, June 10).

Gen. Charles Q. Brown will be the first African American general to lead any branch of our military services in its over 200-year history on August 6. As the article said, it was certainly a long and challenging journey for him to reach the top position in the USAF. He had his challenges, but he endured and excelled. He “Aimed High.”

As a retired Air Force veteran, I’m delighted at his confirmation by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 98-0. I believe he’ll be an outstanding role model for others, especially African Americans and other minorities. I wish him well.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

Use biodegradable cups for shave ice

I love tradition as much as the next person, and especially with kau kau. However, I think that it’s come time for shave ice to be served in something other than plastic containers, especially when there are many biodegradable alternatives to plastic. I would encourage the Star-Advertiser to advocate the banning of plastic shave ice cups.

Jeff DeMello

Kailua-Kona

