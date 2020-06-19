Black Lives Matter movement in Hawaii continues to grow and conjure up vivid memories
Black Lives Matter marchers gather at Ala Moana Park before walking to the state Capitol.
About 500 people participated at Ala Moana Regional Park on Sunday in a peaceful protest march for Breonna Taylor, an African American emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department under a no-knock warrant.
Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, attended the June 9 funeral service for George Floyd in Houston.
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, holds up a photo of her son as she speaks at an National Urban League annual conference in Philadelphia.