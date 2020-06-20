Kaneohe pedestrian, 87, killed by reversing vehicle, identified

An 87-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle that was reversing in a driveway in Kaneohe.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman today as Joan Ikei, of Kaneohe.
Police said an 82-year-old woman was reversing a Subaru vehicle in a private driveway about 3 p.m. Friday when she struck Ikei, who was on foot.
The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
Police said Ikei died of her injuries at the scene.
Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the incident.
This was the 23rd traffic fatality this year, compared to 29 at this time last year.
