Kapiolani shooting leaves 19-year-old man in critical condition

A 19-year-old man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in the Kapiolani Boulevard area, police said.

Police responded about 12:40 a.m. to a report of gunshots near Kapiolani Boulevard and Kalauokalani Way, across the street from the Hawaii Convention Center.

Police said two male suspects drove up towards the victim and fired several shots, striking the victim multiple times. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim’s friends took him to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Police said the suspects remained unknown. A second-degree attempted murder investigation has been opened.