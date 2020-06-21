Hawaii sees 11 new coronavirus cases as statewide total climbs to 814

Hawaii saw 11 new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak climbed to 814, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases include nine on Oahu and two on the Big Island.

Health officials have said the spike of cases in recent days was a result of Hawaii residents relaxing safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing their hands frequently.

As of today, 146 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 651 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Seven new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 80% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 437 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has four active infections, while Kauai has eight active infections.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 566 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 85 on Hawaii island, and 29 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Kauai had reported no new coronavirus cases for 10 weeks, but the illness returned to the Garden Isle last week in a recent cluster within one household.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 97 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 96 hospitalizations in the state, 71 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

Of the more than 68,711 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 851 new test results in today’s tally.

Hawaii has seen an upsurge in cases in June, including a total of 81 new infections last week, after a relatively mild May. So far this month, Hawaii has reported 166 new confirmed cases, compared with 46 for all of May.

>> RELATED STORY: Extra help urged for Hawaii renters who face eviction due to COVID-19 pandemic