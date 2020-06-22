10 shipping containers overboard in waters off Hilo, Coast Guard says

Ten, 40-foot shipping containers fell off a tug and barge into waters off of Hilo sometime early today, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class Ben Berkow said they received a report of the containers adrift in waters approximately nine miles off of Hilo at about 5:40 a.m.

The containers fell off the Ho’omaka Hou, a tug and barge operated by Young Brothers Hawaii.

No injuries were reported.

The company is currently working on a recovery and salvage plan, Berkow said.

The Coast Guard has issued a notice alerting boaters of the hazards in the area posed by the containers.