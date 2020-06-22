Police searching for male suspect in Pearl City shooting

Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Pearl City.

Police said the victim is over 60 years old.

Homicide detectives are investigating tonight the shooting that occurred at about 4:40 p.m. that occurred on the street in a residential area near the Pearl City police station.

Hawaii News Now said the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed his death.