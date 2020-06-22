Police searching for male suspect in Pearl City shooting

Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Pearl City.
Police said the victim is over 60 years old.
Homicide detectives are investigating tonight the shooting that occurred at about 4:40 p.m. that occurred on the street in a residential area near the Pearl City police station.
Hawaii News Now said the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter.
Emergency Medical Services said the man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Police confirmed his death.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.