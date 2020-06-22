comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Aloha United Way’s Lisa Kimura join the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Aloha United Way’s Lisa Kimura join the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

Gov. David Ige and Aloha United Way vice president of community impact Lisa Kimura joined today’s COVID-19 Care Conversation to take your questions.

Watch the conversation here.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
NYC takes ‘biggest step’ in reopening after coronavirus crisis
Next Story
Kahului starts summer with record high temperature; trades expected to return by Wednesday night
Looking Back

Scroll Up