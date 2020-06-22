VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Aloha United Way’s Lisa Kimura join the COVID-19 Care Conversation

Gov. David Ige and Aloha United Way vice president of community impact Lisa Kimura joined today’s COVID-19 Care Conversation to take your questions.

Watch the conversation here.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.