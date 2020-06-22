comscore Planned bridge has Wahiawa and Whitmore Village residents divided | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planned bridge has Wahiawa and Whitmore Village residents divided

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians, above, walk toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa on Kamehameha Highway.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pedestrians, above, walk toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa on Kamehameha Highway.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state plans to build a controversial pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over Kiikii/Kaukonahua Stream (Wahiawa Reservoir, above) to Wahiawa town.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The state plans to build a controversial pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over Kiikii/Kaukonahua Stream (Wahiawa Reservoir, above) to Wahiawa town.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians, above, walk along the highway toward the bridge. The state plans to build a pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over the Wahiawa Reservoir to Wahiawa town. Possible end points in Wahiawa are Palm, Cane or Koa street. The bridge might help walkers and cyclists, but others say it would only promote more homelessness.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pedestrians, above, walk along the highway toward the bridge. The state plans to build a pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over the Wahiawa Reservoir to Wahiawa town. Possible end points in Wahiawa are Palm, Cane or Koa street. The bridge might help walkers and cyclists, but others say it would only promote more homelessness.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Bicyclists pedal close to passing traffic that speeds by on Kamehameha Highway toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bicyclists pedal close to passing traffic that speeds by on Kamehameha Highway toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa.

For 73 years, Whitmore Village, with origins as a Central Oahu pineapple plantation community, has been tied closely to Wahiawa town, also rooted in agriculture. Yet a major stream physically divides the two areas, which are less than a half-mile apart. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: May 18-22, 2020

Scroll Up