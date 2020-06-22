Planned bridge has Wahiawa and Whitmore Village residents divided
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pedestrians, above, walk toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa on Kamehameha Highway.
The state plans to build a controversial pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over Kiikii/Kaukonahua Stream (Wahiawa Reservoir, above) to Wahiawa town.
Pedestrians, above, walk along the highway toward the bridge. The state plans to build a pedestrian bridge from Whitmore Village over the Wahiawa Reservoir to Wahiawa town. Possible end points in Wahiawa are Palm, Cane or Koa street. The bridge might help walkers and cyclists, but others say it would only promote more homelessness.
Bicyclists pedal close to passing traffic that speeds by on Kamehameha Highway toward the Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa.