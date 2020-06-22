comscore Royal Hawaiian Groin to be finished in July | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Royal Hawaiian Groin to be finished in July

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES The 93-year-old Royal Hawaiian Groin is under reconstruction and modification through July; a long yellow float is intended to prevent sand from drifting during the work.

After helping keep sand on the Waikiki shoreline throughout 93 years of seasonal waves, currents and tides, storms and rising seas, the Royal Hawaiian Groin, a rock-and-concrete jetty that extends out into the blue-green waters of Waikiki before gently curving toward Diamond Head, is now in the midst of its own sea change. Read more

