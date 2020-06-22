Royal Hawaiian Groin to be finished in July
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
The 93-year-old Royal Hawaiian Groin is under reconstruction and modification through July; a long yellow float is intended to prevent sand from drifting during the work.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree