Honolulu receives donated masks from Fuzhou, China

The City and County of Honolulu accepted a delivery of 35,000 donated masks today that included 20,000 disposable masks donated by Fuzhou, China. Honolulu also received a shipment of purchased masks and personal protective equipment from Fuzhou earlier this year.

The delivery, which was arranged by Jack Zhang of the Hawaii Fujian Business Association, will be used by Honolulu’s first responders in the Honolulu Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Services Department. In addition, 5,000 masks were donated by Zhang, and 10,000 masks were donated by a group of four Fujian Business Association members — Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House, Yong Sheng Inc. (doing business as Loco Moco), Golden Cabinet & Stone, Inc., and Daiichi Ramen Inc.

In February, the Hawaii Fujian Business Association delivered 100,000 masks and 2,500 pieces of protective clothing sourced from outside Hawaii to Fuzhou to assist in the containment of the coronavirus.

The Hawaii Fujian Business Association has been actively promoting the relationship between Honolulu and Fuzhou through these acts of good will. Earlier this year, Fuzhou and Honolulu signed a letter of intent to become Friendship Cities, the first step in promoting closer relations between the people of Honolulu and the City of Fuzhou.