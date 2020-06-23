Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The state Legislature’s plans for how it will spend $635 million from the federal aid package in response to the coronavirus to help Hawaii residents and businesses would allow Gov. David Ige to use the remaining roughly $39 million. The amount was inaccurate in a story on Page A1 Monday.