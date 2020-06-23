Editorial: More reopenings, and more caution

There are ways to manage risk acceptably well so that long-denied activities can resume in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But among them is not pretending that the virus has gone away.

Oahu bars, gyms, dance and fitness studios, museums and movie theaters — the locations where the chances of contagion are considered the greatest — were allowed to reopen on Friday. Many businesses still may be preparing, though, or thinking about whether they can afford to come back.

What most of these high-risk locations have in common is that they typically gather people into tight quarters for relatively long periods, inviting activities in which the coronavirus, or respiratory droplets containing it, are projected through the air.

Bars with loud conversation. Entertainment venues, especially with singing or playing wind instruments. The exertions of a dance or gym workout.

These are places that typically depend on high volume, which will need to be driven down in order to meet the city’s requirements for 6-foot distancing and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

There should be enough that’s different to serve as a reminder: This is not business as usual. Life may be transitioning into a “new normal.”

But although over time temptation to let down one’s guard will rise, the “new” element can’t be forgotten. The economy is being gradually allowed to reopen in order to allow, as much as possible, business to ramp back up.

As all have witnessed in recent weeks, even the gradual restart has caused new infection cases to spike: The virus is there to infect anyone who comes within range. Masks must be worn according to house rules. Hand-washing and sanitizing, which should be a habit by now, must continue.

The owners of the businesses themselves, of course, have responsibility to enable relatively safe interactions. Some seating areas often are closed in order to achieve separation; clear acrylic partitions also have been erected for the same reason.

They could be employed to create separation for activities that are still officially excluded from the city’s order. In particular, as some entertainers have proposed, patrons could be better protected if shields are installed fronting a performance space, so there could be singing and wind instruments. The notion deserves exploration, at least.

Some businesses are making adaptations that are useful. There are gyms controlling crowds, admitting clients by appointment. Dance and fitness leaders may want to consider breaking up large classes in a similar way.

Some have a sign-in protocol, especially during busy hours, for reserving a table, attention by an instructor or time in the space. This data also would help in contact tracing, should there be an outbreak involving people in the establishment, creating a record of those needing an alert about the infection risk.

Business innovations will be crucial to their survival, but the real secret of new-normal success lies with the clientele. Customers should “vote with their feet” by patronizing the establishments that create a safe space, and speaking up to the management of those that don’t.

They should do what they can to reduce risk to themselves and others, including finding ways to limit the time of their exposure within enclosed spaces. They should model safe behavior — doing otherwise can get a favorite venue shut down, as has been seen in mainland cases.

Above all, local businesses need their patronage to make it to the other side of this once-in-a-century calamity. Customers can and should help to bolster their survival chances simply by being their customers.