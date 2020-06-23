Missouri, Pearl Harbor Museum to reopen Wednesday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will reopen Wednesday with new health guidelines to provide for visitors’ safety. These venues join the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park and Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which opened Friday.

A special offering is being extended to kamaaina and Hawaii-based military families.

The Pearl Harbor Kamaaina Family Pass gives visitors unlimited access to the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites through Labor Day, Sept. 7. The pass is valid for two adults and up to four children under age 18. This special offer is available for purchase online or at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The Kamaaina Family Summer Pass is $79.99 and is a $150 savings from the normal admission price for a family of six. To purchase a Pearl Harbor Kamaaina Family Pass, go to pass.pearlharborhistoricsites.org.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $29.99 per adult and $13.99 per child (4-12). Military, kamaaina and school group pricing is $23.99 per adult and $11.99 per child 4-12. For information or reservations, call 455-1600 or visit ussmissouri.org.

A new exhibit titled “A Piercing Blow: The Aerial Attack on the USS Arizona,” will be featured at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. The exhibit features a relic from the USS Arizona. The museum’s Laniakea Cafe will be closed during the initial reopening of the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites but is anticipated to reopen slowly and in compliance with best health practices throughout the summer. General admission for the museum, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is $25 for adults and $12 for children 4-12.