Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota connects on hitch route

In a fourth-grade essay at Nuuanu Elementary School about his future, Marcus Mariota said he planned to play quarterback in the NFL and marry a soccer player.

Mariota, a Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, is on his way to a 2-for-2, becoming engaged to longtime girlfriend Kiyomi Cook over the weekend.

With friends and family in Eugene, Ore., Mariota proposed to Cook, a former Duck soccer player, on the University of Oregon campus where they met while attending school.

Instagram posts show the couple with friends and a ring on her finger.

A date for the wedding has yet to be announced.

Cook, whose family is from Wahiawa, grew up in Gresham, Ore.

Asked in her senior year Oregon biography “if you could date a celebrity, who would it be?” she answered: “Marcus Mariota.”

She accompanied Mariota to the 2014 Heisman Trophy ceremonies and attended his 2015 NFL Draft party in Honolulu, where he was a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans.

Cook joined him in Nashville, where she coached a middle school soccer team and completed work on a master’s degree.

They recently purchased a home in Henderson, Nev., where the Raiders are headquartered.