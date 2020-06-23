comscore Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota connects on hitch route | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota connects on hitch route

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In a fourth-grade essay at Nuuanu Elementary School about his future, Marcus Mariota said he planned to play quarterback in the NFL and marry a soccer player. Read more

