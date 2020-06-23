University of Hawaii hoops schedule features North Carolina

Home games against North Carolina and Washington State will highlight the University of Hawaii men’s basketball nonconference schedule for the 2020-‘21 season, the school announced today

The Rainbow Warriors will open Nov. 11 against Washington State in the Rainbow Classic and play North Carolina Nov. 20 at the Stan Sheriff Center on the Tar Heels’ way to the Maui Invitational (Nov. 23-25).

UH is 0-5 against the Tar Heels, who they last played in 2016.

“This year, we’ll do something that hasn’t been done in a long time in hosting two Power 5 teams early,”: UH head coach Eran Ganot said. “I know our staff and team look forward to the challenge and I’m happy for our fans who have the opportunity to witness some very good college basketball.”

UH will make a Dec. 2 road appearance at Santa Clara.

Due to the addition of UC San Diego and Cal State Bakersfield to the Big West Conference UH will play a 20-game conference schedule, up from 16 in previous seasons, and nine nonconference games.

UH could play up to four Power 5 schools at home this year with Arizona State and Oklahoma also visiting for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

——-

Nov. 11 — Washington State.

Nov. 15 — San Diego.

Nov. 20 — North Carolina.

Nov. 25 — Hawaii Pacific.

Dec. 2 — At Santa Clara.

Dec. 13 — Alcorn State.

Dec. 22 — Diamond Head Classic.

Dec. 23 — Diamond Head Classic.

Dec. 25 — Diamond Head Classic.