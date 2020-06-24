Man in Ewa Beach shoots himself in the knee

A 53-year-old man in Ewa Beach shot himself in the knee today and was transported to a trauma hospital by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Honolulu police closed down Kauiki Street in Ewa Beach to investigate reports of shots being fired.

The city sent an alert just before 3 p.m. today announcing that Kauiki Street by Haiamu Street and other side streets are closed for the investigation.

Michelle Yu, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department, said police responded to a report of shots fired in the area around 2 p.m. Officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound; EMS reported that the man shot himself in his right knee.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for EMS, said two people refused transportation from the scene. One, a 69-year-old woman, had no injuries, and the other, a 49-year-old woman, suffered an abrasion to her arm and leg.