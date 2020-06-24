WATCH LIVE: Star-Advertiser Waikiki Bureau Chief Allison Schaefers talks to 5 Honolulu mayoral candidates

Hear from five Honolulu mayoral candidates during a Zoom conference this evening hosted by the Waikiki Neighborhood Board and the Waikiki Improvement Association.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser Waikiki Bureau Chief Allison Schaefers joins Hawaii Public Radio’s Catherine Cruz and KHON2’s Gina Mangieri to moderate the panel featuring Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi, Colleen Hanabusa, Mufi Hannemann and Kym Pine who are running for Honolulu mayor.

Watch the livestream video from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.