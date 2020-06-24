comscore Bill requiring identification of disciplined officers advancing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill requiring identification of disciplined officers advancing

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

State lawmakers are a step closer to passing a bill that would require the names of disciplined police officers to be disclosed publicly like other government employees. Read more

