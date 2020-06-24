First Hawaiian Bank Foundation gives $10K to prevent evictions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation has donated $10,000 to Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center to support the free Rapid Response Landlord Tenant Mediation Program, a joint project with West Hawaii Mediation Center.

Although state and federal eviction moratoriums have been extended, rent still accrues and is due unless there is a plan in place to work things out. The two nonprofit community mediation centers are offering conflict resolution services for free for residential and commercial tenants and landlords in Hawaii County who have been affected due to COVID-19.

“Tenants cannot afford to owe thousands of dollars in back rent, only to be faced 3, 6, or 9 months later with eviction proceedings, business closures, awards for damages and garnishment, ruined credit ratings, bankruptcy, and/or nowhere to live or work,” Ku‘ikahi Executive Director Julie Mitchell said in a news release.

In East Hawaii, call Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org. In West Hawaii, call West Hawaii Mediation Center at 885-5525 or visit whmediation.org.

ON THE MOVE

Central Pacific Bank announced that it has appointed Steve Garcia to senior mortgage loan officer. He has over a decade of mortgage banking experience on Oahu and is familiar with the local market as well as an array of loan programs available to first-time buyers, investors and veterans.

Finance Factors announced the hiring of Rob Nelson as senior executive vice president. He worked at Bank of America for six years in a variety of roles. He was also a part of Maxim Integrated’s CFO Leadership Development Program, where he held positions in senior management as a director supporting Treasury, R&D Finance and, most recently, Global Sales & Marketing Finance. For the past three years, he helped coordinate the companywide strategic planning process and oversaw all finance recruiting and hiring as head of the CFO Leadership Development Program.