comscore First Hawaiian Bank Foundation gives $10K to prevent evictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank Foundation gives $10K to prevent evictions

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation has donated $10,000 to Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center to support the free Rapid Response Landlord Tenant Mediation Program, a joint project with West Hawaii Mediation Center. Read more

Previous Story
Lanai Cat Sanctuary hopes to reopen soon since closing in March

Scroll Up