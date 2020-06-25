Tropical Storm Boris in East Pacific to fizzle out by the time it reaches Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Tropical Storm Boris, which formed this morning in the East Pacific, should fizzle out by the time it enters the Central Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, with little to no impact to Hawaii.

“The good news is it won’t be Boris for very long,” said NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen. “It’s forecast to weaken back into a tropical depression sometime tomorrow, and then it will lose its tropical characteristics over the weekend.”

There should be few impacts to Hawaii in the Central Pacific, he said.

The National Weather Service has forecast breezy and sunny weather for Hawaii today and heading into the weekend, with mostly passing windward showers.

The forecast still stands, according to NWS, with breezy trades expected to continue as a weak surface trough moves away to the west from Hawaii today, while surf bumps up slightly for south and east shores due to incoming swells and an increase in trades.

Trades are expected to weaken from Sunday into Monday.

A small craft advisory early this morning remains in effect for Maui County windward waters, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and Hawaii island waters, through 6 a.m. Saturday.