Television and radio – June 25, 2020

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Greater Western Sydney Giants at Collingwood Magpies
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF: PGA Tour
|Travelers Championship, Round 1
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Utah Championship, Round 1
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER: PREMIER
|Burnley vs. Watford
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA
|Eibar vs. Valencia
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Real Betis vs. Espanyol
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Battle of the Brits Round Robin
|2 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Credit One Bank Invitational, Day 3
|10 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Credit One Bank Invitational, Day 3
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Essendon Bombers vs Carlton Blues
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASEBALL: KBO
|NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF: PGA Tour
|Travelers Championship, Round 2
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Utah Championship, Round 2
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RUGBY
|Blues vs Highlanders
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
