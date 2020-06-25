comscore Television and radio - June 25, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 25, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Greater Western Sydney Giants at Collingwood Magpies
  11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA Tour
Travelers Championship, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Utah Championship, Round 1 noon GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER: PREMIER
Burnley vs. Watford 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Chelsea vs. Manchester City 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA
Eibar vs. Valencia 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Real Betis vs. Espanyol 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Battle of the Brits Round Robin 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Credit One Bank Invitational, Day 3 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Credit One Bank Invitational, Day 3 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Essendon Bombers vs Carlton Blues 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL: KBO
NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA Tour
Travelers Championship, Round 2 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Utah Championship, Round 2 noon GOLF 30/216 86
RUGBY
Blues vs Highlanders 9 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

