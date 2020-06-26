Unconscious woman found in Kalalau Valley pronounced dead

An unconscious woman found in Kalalau Valley on the Napali Coast, was pronounced dead this evening, Kauai police said.
Kauai police and firefighters responded to the report of a resident in Kalalau Stream waters, police said.
The call came in at about 3 p.m. of a woman in the water, who appeared to be unresponsive.
Fire Rescue 3 personnel aboard Air 1 surveyed the area and with police found the woman at around 4:45 p.m. about 40 to 50 yards from the shore.
Air 1 flew the woman to Princeville Airport, and was transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
