Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

D.R. Horton Hawaii has promoted Christopher Ryan Gross to division vice president of sales and marketing. Read more

D.R. Horton Hawaii has promoted Christopher Ryan Gross to division vice president of sales and marketing. Gross began as a sales agent for D.R. Horton Hawaii on Maui 10 years ago, then moved to Oahu seven years ago and was promoted to sales manager a little over two years ago.