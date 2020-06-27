Arrest made in Aiea robbery, assault of 2 women

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly took items from a vehicle in Aiea and assaulted two women who tried to stop him.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect entered the vehicle and took unspecified items from within. The woman attempted to stop him and her 27-year-old daughter intervened when the suspect assaulted both of them.

He fled, but officers located him nearly an hour later in the area of Pearlridge Center. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.