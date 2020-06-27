comscore Arrest made in Aiea robbery, assault of 2 women | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Arrest made in Aiea robbery, assault of 2 women

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly took items from a vehicle in Aiea and assaulted two women who tried to stop him. Read more

