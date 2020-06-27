911 Report | Hawaii News Arrest made in Aiea robbery, assault of 2 women By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly took items from a vehicle in Aiea and assaulted two women who tried to stop him. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly took items from a vehicle in Aiea and assaulted two women who tried to stop him. Police said a 50-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect entered the vehicle and took unspecified items from within. The woman attempted to stop him and her 27-year-old daughter intervened when the suspect assaulted both of them. He fled, but officers located him nearly an hour later in the area of Pearlridge Center. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree assault. Previous Story Rearview Mirror: Rabbit Island off Oahu has a deep, rich history