K-Drama: Jae-ho convinces Se-jun to get hospital job on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

Tae-hee buys high-quality Korean beef and visits Hye-kyung’s house after hearing news that she has injured her tailbone. Suk-ja is displeased with how Jong-cheol can’t seem to take his eyes off of Tae-hee’s beauty. Meanwhile, Jae-ho convinces Se-jun to call the hospital and get a job.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Se-jun catches tonsillitis and is stuck at home with a high fever. Suk-ja gives advice to Hye-kyung, who is worried about Se-jun’s future.

“Good Casting”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Using the death of Pi Cheol-woong as justification, Superintendent Seo relieves Chief Dong of his duties and disbands the team. A man threatens Ye-eun with harm to her daughter. Meanwhile, Tak Sang-gi offers Chan-mi a deal.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chan-mi and the company have been officially disbanded and the mission is now aborted. Without any sort of spy gear, the team has to carry out the mission analog, but Chan-mi gets caught by Mr. Myeong while making her escape.

“House of the Universe” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jo Sua is an architectural interior designer. Sua and her boyfriend, Yuchan, become engaged, taking their relationship to the next level. Yuchan wants to meet Sua’s parents at their home, but Sua delays their meeting. Ashamed of her shabby childhood home, Sua takes things into her own hands to hide that truth from her fiance.

“Electric Shock” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ko Namyeong dreams of writing her own novel. She agonizes over whether or not to quit her current job to pursue her dreams. Namyeong and her boyfriend, Wonjae, unexpectedly break up. Namyeong finally seeks to find true happiness for herself.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 77-78

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin sees Ye-won and Dan-ji meeting up in secrecy. Dan-ji shows Seo-jin the records that she found.

Episodes 79-80

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seo-jin walks in on Hwa-young, just as she starts to play the video from the laptop. Seo-jin tells Mi-ok the secret, sending Mi-ok into great shock. Seo-jin once again, tries to sabotage Jung-wook and Dan-ji.

