comscore Honolulu police chief says department doesn’t need reforms despite recent spike in fatal shootings by officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police chief says department doesn’t need reforms despite recent spike in fatal shootings by officers

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard addresses the news media during a press conference in January. At left is HPD Deputy Chief Clyde Ho, and at right is Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard addresses the news media during a press conference in January. At left is HPD Deputy Chief Clyde Ho, and at right is Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

  • COURTESY HPD A screen grab from Honolulu Police Department body cam footage shows officers with Tison Dinney on Oct. 7, 2018 before he was fatally shot by police on the grounds of the state Department of Health. The footage showed Dinney cornered between a wall and the side of a large utility box.

    COURTESY HPD

    A screen grab from Honolulu Police Department body cam footage shows officers with Tison Dinney on Oct. 7, 2018 before he was fatally shot by police on the grounds of the state Department of Health. The footage showed Dinney cornered between a wall and the side of a large utility box.

Calls for police reform are “a knee-jerk reaction for things that are going on on the mainland,” Ballard told the Honolulu Police Commission on June 17. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu man is first death from coronavirus since early May
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: May 25-29, 2020

Scroll Up