Scoreboard – June 28, 2020

ATHLETIC AWARDS
MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL
Most Inspirational–Male: Alec Fong. Female: Breanne Louis-Merry, Dallas Inouye.
Scholar–Male: Jayden Ginoza. Female: Koryn Isa.
Most Outstanding–Male: Rashod Tanner, Andrew Adiniwin. Female: Lana Perez.
TRUE Character (Teamwork, Resilience, Unselfishness, Exemplary): Trent Nakata, Breanne Louis-Merry, Koryn Isa, Dallas Inouye.
Hall of Fame: Boys Air Rifle Team, E-Sports Team, Rashod Tanner, Andrew Adiniwin, DiAeris McRaven, Tagiralani Luafalealo, Dayne Takai, McCade Ho, Elijah Asuncion, Alexis Davis, Aukai Grace, Lana Perez, Princess Leota.
