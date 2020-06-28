comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 28, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 28, 2020

  • Duke Dargush made a stop at Aloha Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam, in January. Photo by Amanda Dargush.<strong></strong>

  • In December, Honolulu resident Marvin Dang discovered the Waikiki clothing store at the Puente Hills Mall in the City of Industry, Calif. Photo by Corbin Dang.

  • Robert Nehmad of Honolulu found the Aloha clothing store on a trip to Guayaquil, Ecuador, in December. Photo by Deborah Nehmad.

  • Sue and Dan Carpenter stopped in front of Island Poke in London, England, in August. Photo by passerby.

  • On their way to Chinatown in Kobe, Japan, in December, Minako Kurihara, left, and Wilma Uyeno found Kahiko, a shop specializing in Hawaiian items. Photo by Norman Uyeno.

  • Father Martin Solma, campus minister for Chaminade University of Honolulu, spotted Aloha Food Supplies while traveling in Nairobi, Kenya, in January.

