Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 28, 2020
Duke Dargush made a stop at Aloha Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam, in January. Photo by Amanda Dargush.
In December,
Honolulu resident Marvin Dang discovered the Waikiki clothing store at the Puente Hills Mall in the City of Industry, Calif. Photo by Corbin Dang.
Robert Nehmad of Honolulu found the Aloha clothing store on a trip to Guayaquil, Ecuador, in December. Photo by Deborah Nehmad.
Sue and Dan Carpenter stopped in front of Island Poke in London, England, in August. Photo by passerby.
On their way to Chinatown in Kobe, Japan, in December, Minako Kurihara, left, and Wilma Uyeno found Kahiko, a shop specializing in Hawaiian items. Photo by Norman Uyeno.
Father Martin Solma, campus
minister for Chaminade University of Honolulu, spotted Aloha Food
Supplies while traveling in Nairobi, Kenya, in January.
