High surf advisory issued for all Hawaii south shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for south facing shores of all islands, effective until 6 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service says surf of 6 to 10 feet is expected for south facing shores due to a long-period, south swell that will keep advisory-level surf in place today before lowering tonight and Tuesday.

South shore surf, however, is expected to keep pumping through the upcoming weekend, as a new swell arrives on Wednesday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shore break and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say northeast to east trades will continue blowing over the isles, but will remain light today due to a trough north of the state. Winds will start to strengthen tonight as the trough moves away, and are expected to return to locally breezy on Tuesday.

High mountains on Hawaii island and Maui, however, will block the trades from reaching leeward areas, so see breezes are expected to produce afternoon clouds and showers for those areas.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with isolated, afternoon showers, and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with lows from 70 to 75. Trades will remain at 5 to 15 mph today and tonight.

Surf along south facing shores is expected to remain 6 to 10 feet today, then lower to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet through Tuesday, although some areas exposed to the south swell will see larger waves. Surf along west facing shores will remain at 4 to 7 feet today before lowering to 3 to 4 feet Tuesday.

Surf will remain at 1 to 3 feet on north facing shores through Tuesday, and remain small through the upcoming weekend.

NWS, meanwhile, reached 91 degrees in Kahului, Maui, on Friday, matching a previous record set in 2019. It is the fourth time temperatures in Kahului have matched previous records, along with four record high temperatures set this month, so far.