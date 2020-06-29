Man, 26, dies near Kaneohe Bay after being found unresponsive

A 26-year-old man died in waters off of Kaneohe Bay over the weekend.

Positive identification and the exact cause of death is pending, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said a lifeguard pulled the unresponsive man from the water at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances.