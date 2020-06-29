comscore Man, 26, dies near Kaneohe Bay after being found unresponsive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 26, dies near Kaneohe Bay after being found unresponsive

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

A 26-year-old man died in waters off of Kaneohe Bay over the weekend.

Positive identification and the exact cause of death is pending, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said a lifeguard pulled the unresponsive man from the water at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
More than 450 visitors arrive in Hawaii on Sunday despite 14-day quarantine
Looking Back

Scroll Up