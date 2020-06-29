Off the News: Debating Christopher Deedy, again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here’s a point of debate among candidates for Honolulu prosecuting attorney: what to do about Christopher Deedy. Read more

It appears the federal special agent, tried twice and acquitted on murder charges, cannot be tried again for manslaughter for the 2011 shooting of Kollin Elderts in Waikiki. That’s the upshot of a U.S. Supreme Court decision against taking up the case.

Current city prosecutors are inclined to pursue a third trial, for first-degree assault. Should they? It sounds like an election question.

Change at the top for Damien

Even from as far away as New Jersey, it seems, the Christian Brothers could see key missteps at Damien Memorial School. After 18 months, Brother Brian Walsh last week was removed as Damien president by the Brothers, which oversee the school. This came after Walsh earlier this month dismissed nearly 20 staffers, including the school’s football and basketball coaches. In May, he had threatened to cancel virtual commencement, planned due to the coronavirus, after some seniors pressed for in-person graduation.

Damien principal Kyle Atabay is now head of school for 2020-21 — and he’ll have to work mightily to stabilize the school, and its suddenly-adrift student athletes.