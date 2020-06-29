Television and radio – June 29, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|English: Burnley at Crystal Palace
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Sociedad at Getafe CF
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Celta Vigo at Mallorca
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Atletico Madrid at Barcelona
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|NWSL Challenge: Houston at Utah**
|6 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
