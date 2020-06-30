Kauai man, 20, dies after single-vehicle crash in Lawai

Kauai police responded to a fatal, single-vehicle traffic crash that occurred around midnight Monday on Piko Road in Lawai.

A 20-year-old Lawai man died at the scene.

The man was driving a 2004 silver Toyota pickup truck westbound at about 11:55 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and crashed, according to a preliminary report. It happened near the Konishi Road intersection.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor, and toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Piko Road was closed for about four hours while police conducted an investigation.

Police said this was Kauai’s fourth traffic fatality of the year.