Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Police can do better with transparency Today Updated 7:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Police Chief Susan Ballard is probably right that the Honolulu Police Department has fewer racial flashpoints with its community than other cities, and fewer of the violent outcomes from clashes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Police Chief Susan Ballard is probably right that the Honolulu Police Department has fewer racial flashpoints with its community than other cities, and fewer of the violent outcomes from clashes. That doesn’t mean HPD should be excused from the transparency that House Bill 285 would bring, identifying officers whose misdeeds get them suspended. Ballard reportedly doesn’t favor the bill, widely expected to pass. Let’s hope that it does, with the corruption cases of her predecessor, Louis Kealoha, and other top-level police, fresh in memory. Safeguards get stadium into the game Given that University of Hawaii football players are already in the weight room for voluntary sessions — and training camp is slated to start in late July — it’s time for the UH, in tandem with Aloha Stadium’s management, to draft a spectator plan that complies with city, state and university COVID-19 guidelines. To make clear social-distancing terms, the stadium likely will be fitted with a sort of checkerboard of seat straps, and officials are considering reopening seats in long-closed upper deck end zone sections. The home opener against UCLA is set for Sept. 5. Fans picking up last-minute game tickets may also want to pick up a pair of binoculars. Previous Story Off the News: Debating Christopher Deedy, again